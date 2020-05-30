Aftermath from a night of unrest in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Protests around the nation are taking place for George Floyd who died earlier this week after a former Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

The aftermath from a night of unrest has left some downtown Tucson buildings damaged and vandalized, including the police station.

Some businesses damaged, include Chase Bank, City Park, Zen Rock Bar, Screamery Handcrafted Ice Cream, and several other establishments and some nearby residences.

Friday night, protesters gathered in downtown Tucson, where the night started off with about 100 protesters, and what could be heard chanting; "George Floyd" and "F--- the police" while knocking down street signs. Others yelling from their cars while passing by.

Hundreds of Tucson Police Department officers came to calm and monitor the crowd, where they approached the gathering with a nonviolent technique. Officers ordered for the gathering to disperse, but most protesters ignored police orders.

TPD Stg. Peter Dugan said, several businesses had windows broken, along with graffiti sprayed on buildings, including the police station. Along with those damages, were dumpsters lit on fire. There were rocks, bottles and metal objects thrown at businesses and police officers -- those police officers sustained minor injuries.

Police say at least four people were arrested; three for misdemeanors, and one for throwing objects at officers, which that individual was charged with aggravated assault on peace officers.

Tucson police is advising that individuals who go to a peaceful protest that becomes violent should leave immediately and not stick around in efforts to keep everyone safe.

Other protests for Floyd are planned to happen in Tucson Saturday.