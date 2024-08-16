Watch Now
AFL-CIO holding free citizenship fair in Midtown Tucson Saturday, Aug. 17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona AFL-CIO is holding a community workshop in midtown to connect people with resources to help them apply for their U.S. Citizenship.

All lawful permanent residents are invited to attend free of charge and will have the opportunity to consult with immigration lawyers, receive study materials for their citizenship exam and can fill out their naturalization application on-site.

IF YOU ATTEND:

  • Saturday, Aug. 17 | 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • IBEW 570 Hall located at 750 S. Tucson Blvd.
  • AFL-CIO organizers ask attendees to bring the following documentation:
    • Permanent Resident Card
    • Driver's license or state-issued identification
    • Social Security Card if applicable
    • Marriage certificates, divorce degrees, criminal history records if applicable

RSVP at the Arizona AFL-CIO website here. Contact Esau Gutierrez at egutierrez@azaflcio.org with questions.

