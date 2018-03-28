Affordable housing neighborhood opens Wednesday in Barrio Hollywood

TUCSON, Ariz. - On Wednesday, the Pima County Community Land Trust opened a new affordable housing neighborhood. There are six new, three bedroom, two-bathroom homes now available for families to rent.

The unique part of the 6 new homes in the Barrio Hollywood neighborhood: The non-profit who built them makes sure the families moving in to rent learn the next steps to owning their own home.

They'll hold financial planning and home education workshops so renters can move on after a couple years here to own their own home.

You can still apply to move in. The rent starts at $754/month.

The homes will be open to tour from 10:30 a.m. until noon Wednesday at 1515 W Ontario St, Tucson, AZ 85745-2340. For more information, you can call 520-603-0587 or email Rosie@pcclt.org. Want to find out how to apply? Click HERE or visit the Pima County Community Land Trust website HERE.