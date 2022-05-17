Affordable Center of Hope Apartments open on Tucson's southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After five years of planning, a new 100-unit affordable housing complex has opened. The Center of Hope Apartments will provide new opportunity for low-income individuals and families.

"It was different than anything we've ever done. It was more complex. There was a lot of heavy lifting. It was the type of thing that most people would walk away from," said La Frontera Arizona President and CEO, Dan Ranieri.

La Frontera led the way on the project. Over $13 million in funding came together to make it possible.

"You can't have enough affordable housing. I think going through the COVID epidemic increased the problem proportionately," said Ranieri.

The apartment complex will primarily house Tucsonans who have experienced homelessness.

"These are really nice full one-bedroom apartments. They're fully furnished. For a lot of these folks it's a life changing event," said Ranieri.

For many, the new homes will provide stability. The cost of rent is based off each tenant's income.

"They pay no more than 30% of their monthly income toward rent and utilities. If they have no income, they don't pay anything and a subsidy pays 100% of the rent and utilities," said Ranieri.

Ranieri said La Frontera will continue to advocate for new affordable housing in Tucson.

"If people are interested they should go to our property management office, find out what is available, where, and apply," said Ranieri.