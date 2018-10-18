Aerobatic shootout competition show returns to Tucson

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Model aircraft pilots from around the world will come to Tucson to compete in an annual radio control aerobatic competition.

The Tucson Aerobatic Shootout will take place from Oct. 17 through Oct. 21, 2018 at the Tucson International Modelplex Park, 3250 N. Reservation Rd, in Avra Valley. 

Beginning in Jan. 1 pilots traveled around their Regions competing in local competitions in order to qualify to compete in the Tucson Aerobatic Shootout. Pilots from nine countries will be competing for $80,000 in cash and prizes. 

Admission to watch the event is $5 per person with a maximum of $10 per car. The schedule can be found here

