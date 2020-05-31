Menu

Advocates question investigations used to target wolves

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2011, file photo, a female Mexican gray wolf looks to avoid being captured for its annual vaccinations and medical check-up at the Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge in central New Mexico. Thursday, March 29, 2018, marks the 20th anniversary of the first release of Mexican gray wolves into the wild, but the reintroduction effort has been mired by frustration on all sides. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
Posted at 11:54 AM, May 31, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-31 14:54:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An ongoing analysis by an environmental group is raising questions about investigations into livestock kills by Mexican gray wolves.

The results of the investigations are used to compensate ranchers and target problem wolves in Arizona and New Mexico.

The Idaho-based group Western Watersheds Project has documented significant oddities, errors or conflicting details in more than two-thirds of the 117 investigations it reviewed from 2019.

The group's deputy director tells the Arizona Daily Star that numerous cases were confirmed wolf kills based just on "logical leaps'' and what she described as a stunning lack of evidence.

