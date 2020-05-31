Advocates question investigations used to target wolves

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An ongoing analysis by an environmental group is raising questions about investigations into livestock kills by Mexican gray wolves.

The results of the investigations are used to compensate ranchers and target problem wolves in Arizona and New Mexico.

The Idaho-based group Western Watersheds Project has documented significant oddities, errors or conflicting details in more than two-thirds of the 117 investigations it reviewed from 2019.

The group's deputy director tells the Arizona Daily Star that numerous cases were confirmed wolf kills based just on "logical leaps'' and what she described as a stunning lack of evidence.