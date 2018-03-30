ADOT's commercial truck training saves drivers time, money

TUCSON, Ariz. - A relatively new program under Arizona's Department of Transportation is saving drivers time and money.

More than 1,300 truck drivers who work in Mexico have completed training through the program, according to a ADOT media release.

ADOT says the training makes the inspection process at the ports more efficient.

“The large numbers of drivers from Mexico who continue to ask for safety training from our officers is a testimony about how important and how effective this program has become in less than two years,” said Tim Lane, director of ADOT’s Enforcement and Compliance Division.

These half-day classes, held in Arizona, address such things as acceptable tire wear and securing loads. Starting last year, these classes were also held in Mexico.

“We are stopping unsafe trucks from driving on Arizona roads, but at the same time we are encouraging international commerce by not unnecessarily delaying trucks by qualified drivers,” Lane said.

