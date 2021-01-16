ADOT: EB traffic on I-10 at Tangerine reopens after vehicle fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vehicle fire closed eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 at Tangerine Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Traffic has reopened on I-10, ADOT says. The right lane is closed and there is no estimated time when it will reopen.
*UPDATE* *REOPENING*
I-10 eastbound is now OPEN at Tangerine.
The right lane remains closed at milepost 243 for an earlier vehicle fire.
*CLOSURE* *PLEASE SHARE*
I-10 eastbound is CLOSED at Tangerine Road due to a vehicle fire at milepost 243.
All traffic must exit at Tangerine.
Expect delays and seek an alternate route.
Northwest Fire says crews responded to the vehicle fire, where no injuries were reported.
RIGHT NOW: Crews responding to a semi-truck fire on I-10 EB near Avra Valley Rd. Eastbound lanes blocked at Tangerine Rd, one lane expected to reopen soon.
No injuries reported. Expect delays in the area.
