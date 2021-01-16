ADOT: EB traffic on I-10 at Tangerine reopens after vehicle fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vehicle fire closed eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 at Tangerine Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic has reopened on I-10, ADOT says. The right lane is closed and there is no estimated time when it will reopen.

*UPDATE* *REOPENING*



I-10 eastbound is now OPEN at Tangerine.



The right lane remains closed at milepost 243 for an earlier vehicle fire.



Please allow time for delays to clear.#aztraffic #I10 #Tucson pic.twitter.com/ZZAVNJA6iW — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 16, 2021

*CLOSURE* *PLEASE SHARE*



I-10 eastbound is CLOSED at Tangerine Road due to a vehicle fire at milepost 243.



All traffic must exit at Tangerine.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#aztraffic #I10 #Tucson pic.twitter.com/nzpa7SVKIl — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 16, 2021

Northwest Fire says crews responded to the vehicle fire, where no injuries were reported.