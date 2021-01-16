Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

ADOT: EB traffic on I-10 at Tangerine reopens after vehicle fire

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
A vehicle fire has closed eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 at Tangerine Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
vehicle fire.PNG
Posted at 8:12 PM, Jan 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-15 23:51:21-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vehicle fire closed eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 at Tangerine Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic has reopened on I-10, ADOT says. The right lane is closed and there is no estimated time when it will reopen.

Northwest Fire says crews responded to the vehicle fire, where no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.