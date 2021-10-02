Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

ADOT: Vehicle fire closes EB I-10 near Willcox

Posted at 8:24 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 23:24:25-04

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vehicle fire has closed eastbound Interstate 10 near Willcox Friday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is at milepost 336, ADOT says. The westbound lanes are not affected at this time.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!