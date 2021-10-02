ADOT: Vehicle fire closes EB I-10 near Willcox

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vehicle fire has closed eastbound Interstate 10 near Willcox Friday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is at milepost 336, ADOT says. The westbound lanes are not affected at this time.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

*CLOSURE* *PLEASE SHARE*



I-10 eastbound is closed near Willcox due to a vehicle fire at milepost 336.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated tiem to reopen the highway.#aztraffic #I10 pic.twitter.com/fNNacCWb6x — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 2, 2021

