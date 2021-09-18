ADOT: Vehicle fire blocks exit ramp at Grant Road on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vehicle fire has blocked the exit ramp at Grant Road on Interstate 10 in Tucson, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.
Westbound traffic at Grant Road is affected, ADOT says. There is no estimated times when lanes will reopen.
I-10 westbound at Grant: A vehicle fire is blocking the exit ramp.#aztraffic #I10 #Tucson— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 18, 2021
Check your route before you head out with the ADOT Alerts and AZ 511 apps: https://t.co/MxTvyyEdpM pic.twitter.com/c7d8AgMwUE
