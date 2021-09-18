Watch
ADOT: Vehicle fire blocks exit ramp at Grant Road on I-10

Posted at 5:43 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 20:48:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vehicle fire has blocked the exit ramp at Grant Road on Interstate 10 in Tucson, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

Westbound traffic at Grant Road is affected, ADOT says. There is no estimated times when lanes will reopen.

