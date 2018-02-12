ADOT uses facial recognition to arrest wanted Goodyear man

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Transportation used facial recognition to catch a man who had been on the run from Illinois since 1996.

Jose Casas, 41, went to an MVD location to renew his license in December.

The automated system recognized the picture of Casas and found two other Arizona licenses in ADOT's database with similar images.

A team of trained ADOT officials looked at all three photos and found the same man's picture on three different licenses, under three different names.

ADOT officials said Casas used a forged Illinois ID, and a Texas man's name, to get a commercial license and open a trucking company in Goodyear, back in 2007.

Casas also used that identity to buy a house and cars in Goodyear.

On February 7th, 2018 ADOT arrested Casas at his home.

He was booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges of forgery, mortgage fraud, and fraud schemes.

After Casas was fingerprinted, ADOT officials learned he had an outstanding warrant from Illinois back in 1996.

Casas never showed up for court to face charges for delivering narcotics and possessing cocaine.

The investigation also uncovered Casas had two other commercial licenses filed with stolen identities, both of which were under medical suspension.