ADOT to finish first phase of Ajo Way/ I-19 improvements

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Transportation is finishing up construction on the Ajo Way bridge over I-19 south of Downtown Tucson.

The first phase of construction should be finished in late March of 2018.

Phase two, which will improve traffic flow around the bridge, is set to begin this summer and take 18 months to complete.

The second phase will also include replacing the Ajo Way bridge where it crosses the Santa Cruz River, widening a few sections of I-19, and will create more exits and ramps for smoother interchanges near Irvington Road.

Estimated costs for all of those improvements are $29,000,000, that's on top of the $40,000,000 cost of phase one.