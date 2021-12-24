Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

ADOT to assign personnel to DPS unit for vehicle enforcement

items.[0].image.alt
ADOT
adot message
Posted at 7:15 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 09:15:56-05

PHOENIX (AP) — State officials say the Arizona Department of Transportation will assign nearly 140 personnel to a Department of Public Safety task force for commercial vehicle enforcement.

The agencies said the partnership announced Thursday is intended to enhance officer safety and increase efficiency and operational consistency for both agencies. A joint statement says transportation department personnel to be assigned to the DPS task force include 89 certified law enforcement officers and 49 non-sworn personnel.

The agencies said the agreement is set to begin Jan. 8 for two years initially and after that is subject to annual renewal.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!