ADOT reminds drivers on how to stay safe in blowing dust and high winds

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tomorrow drivers across Arizona should be prepared for strong winds, possible blowing dust and an increased fire danger.

The National Weather Service issued advisories covering the entire state, which could make driving hazardous. Gusts are likely to reach 40 miles per hour in some places.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers not drive through a dust storm and in the event of a dust storm, exit the highway.

More tips from ADOT include: Turn off all vehicle lights, set the parking brake and take your foot off the brake to reduce the likelihood of being hit by following drivers, remain in your vehicle with your seatbelts buckled, and wait for the storm to pass.