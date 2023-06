TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Until June 15, drivers can expect east to westbound alternating lane restrictions between Kino Blvd. and Kolb Rd. The restrictions are to happen during 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is continuing progress on the Ajo Way to milepost 272 pavement rehabilitation project.

Drivers should prepare for delays and proceed slowly with caution in these areas, considering crews will be at work.