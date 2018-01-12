ADOT: MVD wait times at historic low

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - When it comes time to take a trip to the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD), many people anticipate it's an errand that will take up an entire afternoon. But new numbers show that people at MVD's across the state are waiting for less and less time, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

I’d bet this isn’t the picture you’d envision when you think of a trip to the MVD! (dmv in some states). ADOT says from door to door, average wait is at 22 mins. Would you believe it?! @kgun9 #Arizona pic.twitter.com/nFDg5atu0X — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowTV) January 11, 2018

Isaac Bushman had to make a trip to the MVD near 22nd St. and Pantano Rd. on Thursday afternoon. Headed into the day, he had very low expectations.

"An hour and a half, dragging, long excursion that I don't want to make," he said.

However, he was pleasantly surprised when he was in and out the door within 20 minutes. Inside, things looked different than he remembered, Bushman said.

"There's not as many chairs," he said. "So you feel like you're in line and going to wait forever, but the lines move super fast and nobody is in a bad mood."

The MVD's are operating with historically low wait times, according to ADOT. For the past two months, the average trip in urban locations takes about 22 minutes, door to door. In more rural locations, ADOT shows an average time of about 18 minutes.

“This is a testament to the hard work and commitment of all MVD employees,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. “As part of Gov. Doug Ducey’s Arizona Management System, MVDempowers employees to find ways to do things to better serve our customers. That means more efficient service methods in offices, opening urban locations earlier and offering more options to do business online. Every day we’re exploring new ways to get better, and exciting new innovations are on the way to fulfill the MVD vision to get Arizona out of line and safely on the road.”

Two years ago, ADOT says the average trip to the MVD took around 52 minutes.