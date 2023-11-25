Watch Now
ADOT: I-10 closed in both directions near Benson after deadly three-vehicle crash

Arizona Department of Public Safety investigating
Posted at 5:36 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 20:32:29-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE 6:15 p.m.

ADOT is reporting I-10 is now closed in both directions near Benson.

Traffic from both westbound and eastbound lanes are being re-routed at mileposts 306 and 304, respectively.

——

Drivers heading westbound on I-10 near Benson are advised to find an alternate route Friday evening, as a crash has shut down all westbound lanes around milepost 304, according to Arizona's Department of Transportation.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Public Safety tells KGUN 9 the crash involved three vehicles, and at least one person has died.

Delays are expected, as ADOT has no estimated time of re-opening.

Realtime updates are available at az511.gov.

KGUN 9 will update this article once more information becomes available.

----

