ADOT hosting meeting to discuss I-10 improvement projects in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is hosting an in-person meeting on May 7 to discuss I-10 improvement projects in Tucson. The meeting will specifically discuss the reconstruction of the interstate from Kino Parkway to Country Club Road.

The meeting will be an opportunity for the public to learn about the project from ADOT officials. It will be at Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a virtual open house on May 14 at 5:30 p.m.

According to ADOT the project will:



Widen I-10 to three lanes in each direction between Park Avenue and Alvernon Way, and to four lanes in each direction west of Kino Parkway.

Reconstruct the interchange at Kino Parkway.

Remove the existing interchange Palo Verde Road.

Construct a new Country Club Road interchange that will provide access for traffic that currently uses the interchange at Palo Verde Road to allow for safer traffic movements to and from I-10.

Construct a new westbound on-ramp at the Alvernon Way interchange.

Construct an I-10 undercrossing to connect the North and South Kino Sports Complex, a project funded by Pima County.

ADOT is planning to start construction in mid-2025 and continue through 2028.

More information can be found here.