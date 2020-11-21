ADOT: Fire closes NB, SB I-19 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — A fire has shut down Interstate 19 in both directions in Tucson Friday night, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Northbound lanes are closed at Irvington Road and southbound lanes are closed at Ajo Way, ADOT says. Drivers may expect delays and are advised to find alternate routes.

There is no estimated time when lanes will reopen.

For real-time updates from ADOT, click here.