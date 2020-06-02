ADOT extends license renewal deadlines for some

TUCSON, Ariz. — Is your Arizona driver's license expiring soon? You may have more time to get it renewed.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that driver licenses that expire between March and September of 2020 would be automatically extended by six months.

ADOT also extended the Real ID deadline -- the new state licenses that meet federally mandated requirements -- from October 2020 to October 2021.

MVD customers: If your driver license expires between March and Sept of 2020, your expiration date has been automatically extended by 6 months. No need to come to MVD for renewal until the new date. More: https://t.co/1uElhmtoQN pic.twitter.com/1RKO9Zbdlu — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 2, 2020

Visit ADOT's website for more information.