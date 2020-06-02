Menu

ADOT extends license renewal deadlines for some

ADOT
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jun 02, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Is your Arizona driver's license expiring soon? You may have more time to get it renewed.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that driver licenses that expire between March and September of 2020 would be automatically extended by six months.

ADOT also extended the Real ID deadline -- the new state licenses that meet federally mandated requirements -- from October 2020 to October 2021.

Visit ADOT's website for more information.

