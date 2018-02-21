ADOT cuts time to prepare for construction in half

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Transportation has successfully saved time in starting their technical design work for state highway construction projects.

In any given year, 150 state highway construction projects are scheduled to start.

ADOT engineers team up with private sector engineers to speed up how those projects are designed. They speed it up by improving the process by issuing task orders or contracts to private engineering firms that will be preparing the technical construction plans.

Because of that teamwork, ADOT has reduced the time needed to issue a task order from around 150 days to about 50 days or less.

ADOT's Infrastructure Delivery and Operations division, Steve Boschen, says "our review and simplification of the process will help keep future highway construction projects on schedule."

One progessional engineer who is the Vice President of the firm AECOM says, "as a member of the Arizona engineering consultant community, I appreciate the opportunity this effort provided to improve the way our industry delivers transportation infrastructure improvements."