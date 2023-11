TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation says the westbound I-10 lanes near Orange Grove Road are currently closed due to a crash.

It happened early Monday, November 13 at around 6 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash involved multiple cars, and resulted in minor injuries.

There is currently no estimated time for when the highway will reopen.

Stay with KGUN 9 for more updates.