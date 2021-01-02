Menu

ADOT: Crash closes westbound lanes on I-10 near Wilcox

Arizona Department of Transportation/Twitter
A crash has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Wilcox, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Posted at 9:28 AM, Jan 02, 2021
WILCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash has closed some westbound lanes on Interstate 10 near Wilcox, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The left has reopened, but the right lane remains closed, ADOT says. All eastbound traffic open.

There is no estimated time when the lane will reopen.

