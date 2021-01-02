ADOT: Crash closes westbound lanes on I-10 near Wilcox

WILCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash has closed some westbound lanes on Interstate 10 near Wilcox, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The left has reopened, but the right lane remains closed, ADOT says. All eastbound traffic open.
There is no estimated time when the lane will reopen.
UPDATE: The left lane is now open westbound. The right lane remains closed due to this crash.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 2, 2021
All lanes are now open on the eastbound side. https://t.co/EoYRWyOpfU