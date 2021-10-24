Watch
ADOT: Crash closes WB I-10 near Benson

Posted at 5:48 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 20:48:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash has closed westbound Interstate 10 near Benson, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The freeway is closed at milepost 296, ADOT says. All westbound traffic must exit onto State Route 90 southbound, where drivers can use that road to SR 82 westbound, then use SR 83 or I-19 to get back to I-10.

At this time, there is no estimated time when lanes will reopen.

