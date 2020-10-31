Menu

ADOT: Crash closes I-10 WB lanes north of Marana near Red Rock

Arizona Department of Transportation/Twitter
A crash has closed Interstate 10 westbound lanes just north of Marana near Red Rock Friday night, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Posted at 7:21 PM, Oct 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-30 22:21:21-04

There is no estimated time when lanes will reopen, ADOT says. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, including State Routes 77 and 79, or delay travel.

Eastbound lanes are still open for normal traffic.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

