ADOT: Crash closes I-10 WB lanes north of Marana near Red Rock

MARANA, Ariz. — A crash has closed Interstate 10 westbound lanes just north of Marana near Red Rock Friday night, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There is no estimated time when lanes will reopen, ADOT says. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, including State Routes 77 and 79, or delay travel.

Eastbound lanes are still open for normal traffic.

UPDATE: I-10 WB is CLOSED at milepost 228, due to a crash. Drivers should consider using an alternate route or delaying travel. https://t.co/mAikLKyStu — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 31, 2020

