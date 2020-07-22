Menu

ADOT: Crash closes I-10 EB near Benson

Arizona Department of Transportation/Twitter
A crash has closed Interstate 10 eastbound lanes near Benson Tuesday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Posted at 7:41 PM, Jul 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-21 22:42:17-04

BENSON, Ariz. — Interstate 10 eastbound lanes near Benson partially reopen after a crash Tuesday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The accident happened at milepost 319, about 15 miles east of Benson.

There is no estimated time when lanes will reopen, according to ADOT. Westbound lanes are still open for use.

Find real-time traffic update, here.

