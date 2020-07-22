ADOT: Crash closes I-10 EB near Benson

BENSON, Ariz. — Interstate 10 eastbound lanes near Benson partially reopen after a crash Tuesday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The accident happened at milepost 319, about 15 miles east of Benson.

There is no estimated time when lanes will reopen, according to ADOT. Westbound lanes are still open for use.

**UPDATE**

The freeway is CLOSED; no estimated time to reopen the lanes.#I10 #aztraffic https://t.co/dhC717nOoR — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 22, 2020

