ADOT: Commuters should factor in Thursday evening game

PHOENIX, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals will play a home game Thursday night in Glendale so the state Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for heavier afternoon freeway traffic on the west side of metro Phoenix that afternoon.



Kickoff for the game against the Denver Broncos is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. and ADOT says drivers should allow extra travel time and consider starting their trips earlier or later than normal.



Parking lots open at 1:30 p.m. and gates open at 3:45 p.m.



There also could be some extra congestion elsewhere in the metro area due to another sports event. Arizona State hosts Stanford at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe in a Pac-12 football game starting at 6 p.m.

