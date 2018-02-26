ADOT accepting entries for safety message contest

Bea Rosen
11:31 AM, Feb 26, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Put your punny, play-on-word skills to the test! The Arizona Department of Transportation's Safety Message Contest returns for the second year.

Winning entries will appear on overhead signs statewide. 

Guidelines for the entries must:

  • Relate to traffic safety
  • Accommodate three lines and 18 characters, including spaces, per line
  • Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed
  • No emojis

There is no limit to the number of entries you can submit.

You can submit your safety message at azdot.gov/signcontest [azdot.gov] through Feb. 26th.

ADOT will select 15 finalists that the public will vote on. 

The two messages that get the most votes will appear on overhead signs above Arizona state highways.

 

