Adopt a Highway volunteers put up big numbers for 2017

TUCSON, Ariz. - Volunteers through the Arizona Department of Transportation's "Adopt a Highway" put up big numbers in 2017 by cleaning almost 1,500 miles along state highways and collected 14,000 bags of trash, ultimately saving half a million taxpayer dollars.

If you would like to adopt a highway stretch in Arizona in 2018, volunteer groups can apply for two-year permits through an application on azdot.gov/AdoptAHighway [azdot.gov].

Volunteer groups accepted receive a blue sign featuring their name, and are expected to clean their stretches of highway at least three times a year.

Volunteers must be at least 12-years-old, and cleanup crews should consist of six to 10 people.

Groups schedule their cleanups ahead of time with their local ADOT districts, which provides trash bags, scheduled collections, and safety training.

Regardless of how many people volunteer for Adopt a Highway, ADOT Director John Halikowski said everyone has a responsibility for keeping Arizona litter-free.