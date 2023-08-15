Adopt a dog for $5 or a donation at this Sierra Vista animal shelter

Sierra Vista residents can pick up a dog for the price of a bag of Purina puppy chow at the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center through Sept. 16.

The 12,000-square-foot center is extending its Adoption Upon Donation program in an effort to free up space for more animals.

“We’re in a really tight spot as we have numerous owner turn-ins for dogs scheduled in the coming weeks and we’ve exhausted the options we typically turn to when we hit capacity,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia said in a news release.

The shelter works with organizations and pet owners to help board pets who might have to be turned in otherwise, the news release said.

The program allows for the adoption of dogs for $5 or for a pet supply donation worth at least $5. The fee to adopt a dog at the center is usually $75. The adoption includes sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a physical exam, a city pet license and a microchip implant.

Some of the donations the shelter will accept, include: Purina puppy chow, Purina cat chow, Purina dog chow, Purina kitten chow, canned dog and cat food, strong buckle collars, harnesses, all sizes, clay cat litter, peanut butter, cat toys, high-efficiency laundry soap and softener, towels and blankets, dog poop bags,bleach and dog toys

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is located at 6799 E. Highway 90. It's open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Call 1-520-458-4151 for more information.

