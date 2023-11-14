Watch Now
Adjust your morning commute: Lane restrictions on Eastside Wednesday, Nov. 15

Libby Kamrowski
Libby Kamrowski
Cracks have been filled over time on a surface road near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on May 27, 2022.
Posted at 3:59 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 17:59:16-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If your morning commute consists or taking 22nd Street on Tucson's Eastside, you might want to change things up on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility announced via X on Tuesday that it will be replacing a traffic signal pole on the northeast corner of East 22nd Street and South Oak Park Drive, just west of South Harrison Road.

The work will last from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. During that time, lane restrictions will be in effect for westbound travel on 22nd and northbound travel on South Oak Park Drive.

