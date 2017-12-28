ADEQ issues air pollution advisory for Nogales

A high pollution advisory has been issued for the Nogales area by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality for Friday, December 29 which will likely worsen over the holiday weekend through Monday, January 1.

Active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Pollution, in the form of soot, from fireplaces, fireworks, and bonfires enjoyed during holiday revelry in Nogales, Sonora is expected to settle over the area.

According to KGUN 9 MeteorologistCuyler Diggs, "Cold overnight air sinks into the valley areas and collects like soup in a bowl. If there's no wind to mix the air out in the mid-morning or afternoon hours, the cold air will continue to sit there with all of the particulate matter and create dirty air. We see this quite often in Phoenix at this time of the year too. In places like Salt Lake City or the central valley's of California, the same thing happens but fog forms because they have enough moisture for that to happen. If the temperatures are cold enough, the fog becomes ice fog and makes for treacherous driving conditions with low visibility and icy roads. Be glad we don't have to deal with that weather!"

Additional information and updates are available on the ADEQ website.