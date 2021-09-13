Actor Don Collier, famous for Western roles, dead at 92

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Actor Don Collier, famous for his roles in western film and television including Bonanza and Gunsmoke, has died at the age of 92, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Collier had more than 200 credited movie and TV appearances throughout his career, according to IMDB, including "The High Chaparral," the role of the "High Roller" in the beloved 1993 film "Tombstone" and Deputy Marshal Will Foreman in the TV series "Outlaws."

He starred alongside John Wayne in "El Dorado" (1966), "The War Wagon" (1967) and "The Undefeated" (1969).

Collier worked on many film sets in the Tucson area and eventually called the Old Pueblo home. He eventually moved to the Phoenix area to be near family.