Ace Hardware, other businesses closed after stores' roofs fail

TUCSON, Ariz. - Ace Hardware and Michaels in Marana are closed after the roof of the stores fail.

Marana spokesperson Vic Hathaway says Wednesday morning, the Ace Hardware at the intersection of Ina and Thornydale had to be evacuated because of the failure.

Michaels is adjacent to Ace Hardware and was also evacuated because both buildings share a common roof and fire suppression system. Hathaway says both roofs are still held up but there is reason to believe some structural beams may have failed or shifted.

If the roof at Ace Hardware were to collapse, Hathaway says it could affect Michaels'.

The stores will remain closed until it is deemed safe for employees and repair crews to enter the building. Hathaway says the Town of Marana has reached out to the building owner's representative and will review structural analysis before allowing any repairs.