Accidental fire in Avondale home leaves woman dead

Posted at 8:15 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 11:15:38-04

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Avondale police say a woman has died from injuries suffered in a house fire.

Police spokeswoman Lauren Evans said police and firefighters responded to a blaze shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, which started in the master bedroom.

A woman was found severely burned and pronounced dead at the scene. Evans says the woman’s husband became aware of the fire while in another room. Arson investigators have determined the blaze was accidental but did not identify the cause. No other details were released.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

