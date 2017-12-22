About 2,000 free meals given during Gospel Rescue Mission's 29th Annual Christmas Street Banquet

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Full bellies Friday afternoon at the Gospel Rescue Mission's Men Center.

About 2,000 people were fed for free during the 29th Annual Christmas Street Banquet.

"No one should have to eat their Thanksgiving or Christmas meal out of a dumpster," said Victor Hightower with the organization. "The very basic need we all have is food right so this is our chance to help out the people that need it."

Hightower says an army of 400 volunteers prepared turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, rolls and some pie for anyone wanting a hot meal while listening to music.

"This is awesome they do this for the people and for the community," said Cynthia Sanchez, who attended.

"I love it that people actually come to help each other out and it is a great community," said Destiny Medina, another attendee. "Honestly, doing stuff like this makes me happy."

This year Hightower says Gospel Rescue Mission's Men Center cut bed space from 110 beds to 55, so they started a campaign for a new center with 200 beds.

For more information on how you can get involved, click here.