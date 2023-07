TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power reporting an outage in East Tucson affecting about 1,284 people.

3:30 P.M.

That outage running approximately from Grant south to East 5th Street, and East of Craycroft to just East of Kolb.

The cause of the outage is still unknown.

Temperatures are above 100 degrees right now. If you need a place to

TEP has dispatched crews and estimates power will be restored around 5:10 p.m.