Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Abortion ban for genetic issues fails in Arizona Senate

items.[0].image.alt
Bob Christie/AP
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Republican Rep. Regina Cobb, chair of the Arizona House Appropriations Committee, listens during a committee hearing in Phoenix. Cobb announced Tuesday, March 23, 2021, that she can't support a proposal that would make it a felony in Arizona for a doctor to perform an abortion because the fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down Syndrome. Cobb's decision could end the effort to enact the wide-ranging anti-abortion proposal bill, at least as currently written, because Republicans hold just a one-vote House majority and Democrats appear solidly opposed. (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File)
Republican Rep. Regina Cobb
Posted at 3:31 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 18:39:10-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A sweeping abortion bill that would have made it a felony in Arizona for a doctor to terminate a pregnancy because the fetus has a genetic abnormality has failed in the state Senate.

Wednesday's 14-16 vote came after one Republican voiced concerns about juries having to make medical decisions about a physician’s decisions and joined Democrats in voting no.

Republican Rep. Tyler Pace said he opposes abortion and had worked with the GOP bill sponsor to address multiple issues he had with the legislation, but in the end could not support it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.