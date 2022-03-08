Watch
ABOR votes to cease any investments in Russian assets

Vadim Ghirda/AP
People board a Kyiv-bound train on a platform in Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.<br/><br/>
Posted at 6:00 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 08:00:48-05

TUCSON, Arizona. — In a special board meeting on Monday, the Arizona Board of Regents voted for Arizona's public universities to pull out of any Russian investments as quickly as possible.

The board also instructed the board’s executive director to exclude Russian assets from the board’s retirement plan.

In a statement the board chair Lyndel Manson said, “The Arizona Board of Regents condemns in the strongest possible terms Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine and apparent targeting of civilian populations, with one million refugees already in its wake.”

