ABOR votes to cease any investments in Russian assets

TUCSON, Arizona. — In a special board meeting on Monday, the Arizona Board of Regents voted for Arizona's public universities to pull out of any Russian investments as quickly as possible.

The board also instructed the board’s executive director to exclude Russian assets from the board’s retirement plan.

In a statement the board chair Lyndel Manson said, “The Arizona Board of Regents condemns in the strongest possible terms Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine and apparent targeting of civilian populations, with one million refugees already in its wake.”

----

