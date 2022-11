TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people for abducting a child out of Peoria, Arizona.

Steven Moose and Brittany Roberts were located in Tucson with the missing child on Thursday evening. Peoria police say Moose is the biological father. The 18-month old Zachary Kaman-Moose was found safe.

Moose and Roberts will both be transported to the Peoria Police Department.