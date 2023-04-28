Watch Now
Abandoned mobile home caught fire near Curtis Road

mobile home fire.jpg
Posted at 2:25 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 17:25:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Crews from the Northwest Fire District, Golder Ranch Fire District and Tucson Fire Department responded to an abandoned mobile home fire Friday.

The mobile home is near Curtis and Shannon Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

