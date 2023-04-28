Abandoned mobile home caught fire near Curtis Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Crews from the Northwest Fire District, Golder Ranch Fire District and Tucson Fire Department responded to an abandoned mobile home fire Friday.
The mobile home is near Curtis and Shannon Road.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Crews from NWFD, @GRFDAZ @TucsonFireDept responded to an abandoned mobile home off of Curtis and Shannon this afternoon. The cause is under investigation. #autoaid pic.twitter.com/pUL6ZW4WY1— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) April 28, 2023
