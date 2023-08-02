AAA: Gas prices are still rising nationwide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gas prices are still rising around the country, with no sign of slowing down. AAA officials said rising oil costs have offset a decline in demand.

National

The AAA shows the national average, as of Tuesday, is $3.78 a gallon. That's up 14 cents from last week, and 24 cents from last month.

AAA Average cost per gallon of gas as of August 1st, 2023.

Arizona

Prices are slightly worse in Arizona as a whole, with the state averaging $3.84 a gallon. That's up four cents from last week, and down 3 cents from a month ago, when the state had some of the highest prices in the country.

AAA Average cost of gas in Arizona on August 1st, 2023.

Pima County

Gas prices get better in Pima County — the average gallon of gas costing $3.68. That's up 15 cents from last week, but down two cents from a month ago.

AAA Average cost of a gallon of gas in Pima County on August 1st, 2023.

