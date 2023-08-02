Watch Now
AAA: Gas prices are still rising nationwide

State and Pima County prices accounted for
Posted at 6:13 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 21:13:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gas prices are still rising around the country, with no sign of slowing down. AAA officials said rising oil costs have offset a decline in demand.

National
The AAA shows the national average, as of Tuesday, is $3.78 a gallon. That's up 14 cents from last week, and 24 cents from last month.

Arizona
Prices are slightly worse in Arizona as a whole, with the state averaging $3.84 a gallon. That's up four cents from last week, and down 3 cents from a month ago, when the state had some of the highest prices in the country.

Pima County
Gas prices get better in Pima County — the average gallon of gas costing $3.68. That's up 15 cents from last week, but down two cents from a month ago.

