A new rehabilitation hospital is going up on Tucson's Eastside

Officials from Banner Health and the healthcare company Select Medical broke ground Wednesday on a 44-bed, all-private-room medical rehabilitation hospital on Tucson’s east side.

This is the fourth rehab hospital in which Banner Health and Select Medical have joined forces. It will be located at 355 N. Wilmot Road, across from St. Joseph's Hospital. The other three are in the greater Phoenix area.

David Chernow, CEO of Select Medical, was quick to point out the benefits of this new project for the Tucson community.

“We are going to bring jobs to the local market,” Chernow said. “We are going to drive revenue to the local community, and we are going to provide exceptional service to the patients.”

The hospital will provide inpatient rehabilitative care for people recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injury and other debilitative medical conditions, according to press materials from Banner Health.

Banner Health and Select Medical first announced their partnership in 2018. Its first two rehab hospitals opened in fall of 2020. It’s third facility opened in April of 2022.

The partnership includes outpatient physical therapy programs and services delivered at 61 Banner Physical Therapy centers, and one Banner Children’s Physical Therapy center, the news release said.

The new rehab hospital is expected to be open by late summer 2025.

