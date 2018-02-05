A new rain garden surrounding local church tackles monsoon flooding

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - Monsoon's beauty can sometimes be overshadowed by the damage that is left behind.

One community is celebrating after the completion of a new rain garden and hope that it will help contain future flooding as a result of heavy rainfall.

New Hope United Methodist Church teamed up with the Sonoran Institute and Watershed Management Group to create a rain garden circling the grounds of the church.

According to the pastor of the church, there have been numerous issues with monsoon flooding. Now they are hoping this rain garden will help control the flooding, while also adding a beautiful design for the public to enjoy.