A matter of taste: Public asked to choose new Eegee flavor

For the first time in 40 years, Eegee's is adding a new everyday flavor to its menu.

And it is asking the general public to help choose which one.

Starting today, March 1, through March 15, you can vote for one of the following six flavors on the Eegee's website: Original orange, raspberry, lime, mango, cherry and watermelon cucumber.

The flavor with the most votes will join the local-born sandwich chain's tried-and-true permanent flavors: lemon, strawberry and piña colada.

The winning flavor will be announced at Eegee's Irvington and I-19 location, 4765 S. Landing Center Dr., at 10 a.m. on March 19. The public is welcome to attend the event.