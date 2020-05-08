A local salon's plans to re-open amid pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — Retailers and salons are welcoming customers back into their buildings; but for many, it won’t be business as usual. And at Great Waves Salon, owner Rufina Monteverde tells KGUN 9, they’re taking a little extra time to make sure their preparations are good to go.

"Were very excited. My hairdressers are ready to go and its been awhile. It’s six weeks we haven't worked,” said Monteverde.

The salon has new safety protocols in place from the moment you step through the door.

"As you walk in, we will be taking your temperature we will have gloves and masks available in case you didn't bring your gloves and masks. We are requiring this at this time,” said Monteverde.

She said there are new touch-less sanitizer throughout the salon, disinfectant wipes at each station, plexiglass dividers separating the shampoo bowls and face shields for the hairdressers.

"Could be wearing face shields if they just want extra protection, even though they will have a mask on,” said Monteverde.

For now, every other station will be used so they can stay at least six-feet apart. Same with the waiting room.

"There's no more couch, there used to be a couch. We're going to keep it very limited in here, maybe one person,” said Monteverde.

Instead of opening right when the governor is allowing it, Monteverde is waiting until Tuesday to re-open. She and her staff will be taking these next few days to make sure their protocol is up to code.

"We're really nervous and its all going to be really new to everybody because in all these years that I've been here, nobody's ever experienced this. It'll be something different to do. I mean, it’s just going to be trial and error, but I think we're ready,” said Monteverde.

Only a limited number of customers will be allowed in the salon at a time. Therefore, Monteverde said appointments and wait times could take longer with her hairdressers only seeing one client at a time.