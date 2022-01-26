Watch
A for Arizona launches $6M grants for innovative public schools

Funding provided by Governor Ducey
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 13:04:02-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A for Arizona has launched a $6 million grant opportunity today to help Arizona public schools recreate programs that provide influential results for students.

The grant money is funded from federal relief dollars provided by Governor Doug Ducey.

These funds will be distributed to eligible public school teachers, principals, or system leaders who are re-imagining education models, accelerating best practices, and innovating around community-based solutions.

“Arizona school leaders, educators, and families go above and beyond to serve K-12 students and our local communities.”

“I thank A for Arizona for their continued partnership to support kids and empower schools with resources and technical support to bring their innovative education ideas to life.”
Gov. Doug Ducey

The online portal for the Expansion & Innovation Fund is live and applications are due Wednesday, March 30th by 5 pm AZ time.

Public school teachers, principals, and system leaders are all eligible to apply. Grant requests cannot exceed $1 million.

For more information, click here.

