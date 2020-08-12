A few Arizona districts moving to start in-person learning

PHOENIX (AP) — A few Arizona school districts are moving to begin in-person learning next Monday over the objections of some teachers.

Some parents and students are cheering the decision. The board of the Queen Creek Unified School District outside Phoenix voted on Tuesday to resume in-person learning. The J.O. Combs Unified School District in nearby San Tan Valley voted Monday to begin offering in-person instruction. Both districts said they would continue to provide online learning.

Educators had asked the Queen Creek board to stick with education online until Maricopa County met public health benchmarks included in voluntary guidelines issued by the state last week.

