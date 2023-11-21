A festive, Sonoran-inspired mural awaits skaters at the pop-up ice rink Downtown

As you make your way around the Tucson Holiday Ice rink, doing your triple axels and salchows in front of the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave., take a moment to check out a new mural, painted on the skate office adjacent to the ice.

The work is a playful homage to the desert, decorated with palo verde trees, flycatchers, mule deer, mistletoe and other nods to the Sonoran desert.

Artist Maxie Adler said she loved the opportunity to bring wildlife that people might otherwise not remember to community spaces.

"I think it's important to include them in our celebrations and our holiday season," Adler said.

You can see Adler's work right up until the rink's last day on Jan. 7.

Skating sessions have to be reserved ahead of time in 90-minute increments through the Tucson Parks & Recreation website.

Skates begin at Size 8 for children to 15 for adult men. Socks are required and gloves are recommended, according to the website.

Admission is $22 per session for adults; $15 for children 11 and younger. Skate assists are $7.

Call 1-520-791-4101, option 1, for more information.

