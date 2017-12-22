A Day of Beauty for Gospel Rescue Mission women

TUSCON (KGUN9-TV) - It was a fun day for women from the Gospel Rescue Mission at the Aveda Institute.

Participants received haircuts, got their makeup done, and got manicures as part of the institute's fifth annual Day of Beauty.

As a way of giving back during the holidays, students at the Aveda Institute can choose charities and organizations to give their time to.

"We just love being involved in people getting prepared for the holidays and really giving them the opportunity to feel beautiful this time of year," said Jaque Render, from the Aveda Institute.

This year's event was put together by Ashling Campbell, who works with the mission as a volunteer coordinator.